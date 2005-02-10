General Dynamics Says “Talk Secure” on New Secure Cell Phone

For Immediate Release

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oct. 30, 2002 — General Dynamics Decision Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), today announced the immediate availability of its new TalkSECURE™ Wireless phone, which provides users with the highest assurance available that their communications are protected from unintended listeners. The phones provide end-to-end encryption of conversations transmitted over commercial Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) wireless networks.

The TalkSECURE phone is designed for use by federal, state, local and international government officials, public safety officers, emergency response personnel and business users. Consisting of an off-the-shelf Motorola Timeport™ GSM tri-band cell phone equipped with a clip-in encryption module manufactured by General Dynamics, the phone is the newest element of the Sectera™ family of information assurance products.

Users can make both secure and regular calls on TalkSECURE phones — eliminating the need for government users, first-responders and others to carry extra equipment for secure communications. The phones are interoperable with communications devices used by many U.S. government agencies to communicate sensitive or classified information; and they are approved for export and can be used on the rapidly-expanding GSM networks found in nearly 180 countries around the world.

“This secure cell phone is the only one of its kind, enabling federal, state and local government and public-safety users to use commercial networks to share information securely within their communities and across conventional communication boundaries for the first time,” says Mark Fried, president of General Dynamics Decision Systems.

Available today from General Dynamics Decision Systems the TalkSECURE wireless phones are $2,295 each (plus shipping and handling). Customers can call 800-972-0068 to order or request additional information, or visit www.gd-decisionsystems.com/sectera/gsm.

Using the new phones to make secure calls is simple: first, users need two phones (one at each end of the call) and service agreements with a commercial GSM service provider. Then, users simply select the secure mode before dialing a call they wish to protect. After that, they just “talk secure” — the clip-in module automatically encrypts and decrypts the digital signals generated or received by the phones.

Compact and lightweight, the TalkSECURE phones include a wide array of convenience features such as voice-activated dialing, storage for up to 500 phone book and 500 calendar entries, and a large, high-resolution graphical display.

General Dynamics expects the phones to be popular among many types of users, including:

Law enforcement officials who need to communicate sensitive information.

Federal employees who need to communicate with Department of Defense officials on Homeland Security-related issues.

Department of Defense employees who need portable, secure communications for sensitive but not classified information.

City-government first-responders who are responsible for communicating confidential medical information or coordinating efforts with national officials.

Government users in any of the nearly 180 countries serviced by GSM networks who need high-assurance wireless security.

Attorneys, corporate executives or finance professionals discussing business-sensitive or client-confidential information while away from the office or out of the country.

The phones interoperate securely with analog desktop phones that are connected to a TalkSECURE Wireline Terminal, and with the Sectera wireless phones that are used to protect classified U.S. government communications (called “Type 1” phones). Those devices are widely distributed among Federal agencies that communicate classified information.

General Dynamics Decision Systems, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., is a leader in technologies, products and systems for information assurance, communication and situational awareness for defense and industrial customers in the U.S. and abroad.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Falls Church, Va., employs approximately 56,000 people and anticipates 2002 revenues of $14 billion. The company has leading market positions in land and amphibious combat systems, mission-critical information systems and technologies, shipbuilding and marine systems, and business aviation. More information about the company can be found at www.generaldynamics.com.