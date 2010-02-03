Harris Recognized as First Radio Manufacturer to Meet U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s P25 CAP Standards

Boston, MA, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, announced its P5400 800MHz Project 25 (P25) portable radio is the first to meet the demanding standards required by the Department of Homeland Security’s P25 Compliance Assessment Program (CAP) compliance process. Compliance with P25 standards is key to achieving much-needed interoperability among the nation’s emergency response community.

The P25 CAP is a voluntary program managed in partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Office of Law Enforcement Standards and a coalition of emergency responders and communications equipment manufacturers.

“In addition to meeting the standards, Harris has constructed a P25 compliance assessment lab in Lynchburg, Virginia, which is certified by the Department of Homeland Security and is actively testing equipment to P25 CAP standards,” said George Helm, vice president and general manager, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications.

The P25 CAP independent compliance assessment process allows suppliers to formally demonstrate their products’ compliance against a select group of requirements within the suite of P25 standards.

Upon completion of that process in December 2009, the Harris P5400 portable became the first radio to complete the P25 CAP compliance process. To reach this milestone, manufacturers’ radios must be tested for performance, conformance and interoperability using laboratories recognized through a rigorous and objective assessment process based on internationally accepted standards. P25 equipment suppliers must then release Summary Test Reports and Supplier’s Declarations of Compliance based on this testing.

Harris P5400 portable radios are available in VHF, UHF and 800 MHz frequencies. They are among the smallest and lightest P25 radios available today. The P5400 line supports multiple, radio operating modes, including P25 digital trunked and P25 conventional modes, OpenSky® trunked mode, Enhanced Digital Access Communications System (EDACS®) trunked mode, ProVoice trunked mode, and Analog Conventional mode. The P5400 combines digital and analog operation in one radio and, due to its software-based design, is readily configurable and expandable with software options to meet the specific needs of its users.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris supports over 500 systems around the world.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and more than 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.