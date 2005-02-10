HP and Roseville, Calif. Department Deploy Customized Mobile Computing Solutions in Police Vehicles

Partnership provides officers faster, easier access to mobile computing solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Roseville, Calif., police officers will begin riding in police vehicles equipped with enhanced technology specifically designed and integrated by HP to meet their needs quickly and easily.

HP has already completed installations in 19 of the 60 police cars in the Roseville Police Department’s (Roseville PD) fleet. Fleet installation is expected to be completed by the end of this year, incorporating customized upgraded mobile computers and power management systems.

Tailor-made for the Roseville PD, the HP solution provides more space in officers’ vehicles, robust technology and effective power management. The customized solution combines technology from HP partners, including L3 Communications, ComTech Communications Inc., Havis-Shields, Major Power and D&R Electronics.

“Each patrol car is not only a police vehicle, but also a mobile police office,” said Roseville Police Chief Joel A. Neves. “The modern police vehicle is packed with numerous communication and information technology devices that deliver a level of access to data that was unheard of just a few years ago. But the project was about more than just the IT -- ergonomically integrating all these devices in the demanding police car environment is a real challenge. HP partnered with us to deliver a turnkey installation that has resulted in police cars that are more functional, reliable and comfortable for our officers.”

HP worked closely with the Roseville PD team to develop prototype vehicles that integrate computer systems in the vehicles’ interior. HP and the Roseville PD worked to identify and understand the department’s business needs and existing technical equipment, and then conducted a series of field tests with the officers during the past year to ensure a superior final product.

“This is so much more than just fitting computers into a squad car -- we literally gutted a police vehicle and started from scratch to design the best solution for the officers,” said Mark Bateson, senior solution architect, Public Sector, HP. “With HP’s customized, integrated technology, the Roseville Police Department has the ability to upgrade its software and adapt to the department’s changing needs over time. Residents of Roseville can be confident that their police officers will soon be equipped with cutting-edge HP mobile computing services, allowing each officer to more effectively respond to any situation.”

About the Roseville Police Department

The Roseville Police Department is a full-service police department serving a city of 100,000 residents in rapidly growing south Placer County. The city of Roseville is a major high-technology job center for the northern Sacramento Valley. The Roseville Police Department has 122 sworn officers and 70 professional staff positions. The department’s 2003/2004 fiscal year budget was $24.1 million.

About HP

HP is a technology solutions provider to consumers, businesses and institutions globally. The company’s offerings span IT infrastructure, global services, business and home computing, and imaging and printing. For the four fiscal quarters ended Oct. 31, 2004, HP revenue totaled $79.9 billion. More information about HP (NYSE, Nasdaq: HPQ) is available at www.hp.com.