InterAct Public Safety Announces Federal Systems Group

Winston-Salem, NC - InterAct Public Safety Systems announced today the establishment of InterAct Federal Systems to serve the unique needs of its U.S. Federal Government customers. This move will enable InterAct to continue to provide specialized solutions and support to meet the public safety requirements of its Federal Government customers.

Today, InterAct systems provide support for public safety initiatives in the Department of Interior, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force.

“This organizational expansion will enable us to broaden our services and better meet the specialized needs of the Federal Government community around the world,” said Jeff Jones, SVP, InterAct Federal Systems.

Historically, in the United States over 90 percent of the Police, Fire and EMS response functions were performed by local governmental agencies. In the past decade, national and international incidents have resulted in mandates requiring U.S. Federal agencies to actively participate in functions traditionally performed by local first responders.

InterAct Federal Systems will focus on Federal, DOD and Intelligence organizations who are all facing new challenges and directives. Our dedication of specialized staff and resources to this challenge is in response to the expanded responsibilities of these agencies. InterAct Federal Systems is bringing the same industry-leading software solutions and consulting practices that serve our State and Local government public safety customers to these Federal agencies along with the required specific clearances and certifications.

InterAct’s CEO, John McNulty, said, “Our solutions currently help over 1,500 Public Safety agencies, on 4 continents, supporting multiple languages and disciplines. InterAct Federal Systems represents our continued expansion in the global public safety marketplace. The need for increased public safety does not stop at local or international borders. Our commitment of dedicated resources will further assist these global organizations in their efforts to protect and serve. InterAct Federal Systems will further differentiate InterAct Public Safety and continue our efforts to provide the very best software and consulting solutions to government organizations.”

About InterAct Public Safety Systems

InterAct Public Safety Systems is a leading provider of public safety incident response and management software. We help first responders coordinate, communicate and react to unplanned events quickly, safely and accurately so these heroes can save lives. Over the last three decades we have emerged as a leading global provider of incident management solutions for both the public and private safety markets.

Founded in 1975, InterAct provides integrated multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional public safety, corporate security, and homeland security systems technology. InterAct’s mission is to enable public safety professionals to perform critical functions at their highest level. Our solutions allow these personnel to make the right decisions, at the right time, and make it possible for the right people to affect the best outcomes and save lives.