INVISIO BONE MIC HEADSET FROM TEA

The Invisio bone mic headset is available either as a Generic - one size fits all - version or it can be built into your custom earmold.

While most tactical users select the generic version, full time SWAT teams like LA, NY, DC and ‘the National Team’ have selected the Invisio Custom bone mic headset because they expect to wear the bone mic 40-50 hours per week.

Lower cordsets with press to talk (PTT) switches and radio plugs are available with many variations - in this version, you can operate two radios simultaneously or interface to a helo intercom.

This drawing illustrates a PTT assembly with a volume control; a socket for a Sniper’s fingertip press to talk switch, two press to talk buttons so user can operate two radios simultaneously.

