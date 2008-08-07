Johnson County Emergency Services Turns to NetMotion Wireless to Stabilize Mobile Communications

NetMotion’s Mobility XE provides public safety, ambulance and firefighters reliable and secure mobile connections

Seattle, Wash. / APCO -- August 5 -- NetMotion Wireless (APCO Booth #1109), a leading provider of mobile productivity and management software, today announced that Johnson County, Kan. has deployed NetMotion’s Mobile Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution to support its police officers, ambulance and firefighter professionals. NetMotion’s software, Mobility XE, boosts mobile productivity by maintaining and optimizing connections to applications as users move in and out of wireless coverage areas and across various networks.

Johnson County has deployed NetMotion’s Mobile VPN to 275 mobile workers including countywide paramedics and 13 fire departments. Johnson County is responsible for over 500 square miles of coverage in the Greater Kansas City Metropolitan area, including Overland Park, Kan. and 19 other cities with a population of 530,000. The County’s emergency workers utilize a combination of wide-area wireless and Wi-Fi networks for access to emergency information, fire inspection data, police reports and other information critical to their duties.

“Our emergency operations rely on NetMotion’s Mobile VPN because of its ability to stabilize our entire wireless deployment for our highly mobile public safety professionals,” said Dwight Purtle, Technical Services Manager, Johnson County Emergency Communications. “NetMotion’s software helps to secure our wireless communications across every network we utilize and to minimize the challenges that coverage gaps present.”

Johnson County joins a number of law enforcement and government agencies across the country that rely on Mobility XE to mitigate some of the most common challenges in mobile deployments today, including end-to-end security, application stability, and seamless roaming between Wi-Fi and wide-area cellular networks. Additionally, NetMotion optimizes wireless performance of applications by automatically connecting users to the fastest available network.

“In Johnson County’s high-demand environment, it’s essential that their emergency operations have access to reliable connections and the most bandwidth for any given situation,” said Pam Cory, vice president of marketing, NetMotion Wireless. “Our Mobile VPN increases productivity, giving Johnson County’s emergency services more reliable data and application connections across their entire area of coverage.”

In addition to Johnson County, other state and local law enforcement and public safety offices that utilize NetMotion’s Mobile VPN include the Los Angeles Police Department, Santa Barbara County, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Orange County Sherriff’s Department, the State of Washington, the City of Las Vegas, the State of Illinois, the Florida Highway Patrol, Fairfax Country Police Department, the State of Connecticut, and hundreds of others worldwide.

Around the globe, more than 1,200 businesses and government agencies rely on NetMotion’s Mobility XE to mitigate some of the most common challenges in mobile deployments today, including application stability as users move in and out of wireless coverage areas and seamless roaming between Wi-Fi and wide-area cellular networks. In addition, the company provides advanced security and network management controls that extend corporate security policies to mobile devices, while also allowing customers to utilize their existing mobile investments to reliably deploy real-time applications such as Voice over IP (VoIP) and streaming video. For more information about NetMotion, visit www.netmotionwireless.com.

About NetMotion Wireless

Based in Seattle, NetMotion Wireless’ software enables businesses and agencies to maintain and optimize connections to applications as their mobile workers move in and out of wireless coverage areas and across various networks. NetMotion’s award-winning Mobile VPN, Mobility XE, enhances mobile worker productivity at more than 1,200 of the world’s most respected organizations across multiple industries including utilities, healthcare, communications, public safety, local government, transportation and many others. For more information about NetMotion Wireless or its products, please visit www.netmotionwireless.com or call (206) 691-5500.