Klein Electronics Introduces Titan OEM Noise Canceling Headset

Escondido, CA -- Klein Electronics, Inc. introduces the Titan™ OEM Noise Canceling Headset. This professional grade, high-noise, dual-muff headset with PTT button has extreme noise reducing and superior specs. Used for Racing, Manufacturing, Oil Rig, Construction, Engineering, OSHA. Impact rated and dB reduction rated earshells, universal 5-pin cable connector port, made in USA, and sealed push-to-talk.

To contact Klein Electronics, Inc., call 800-959-2899 or visit www.headsetusa.com