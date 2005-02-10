Legacy Speaker Microphone Now Available from OTTO Communications

For Immediate Release

October 14, 2003 - OTTO Communications announces the release of the Legacy Speaker Microphone. The Legacy is the smallest and low profile in OTTO’s speaker microphone portfolio. It’s durable design and construction is compliant to IP62 for dripping rain. The unit includes a clothing spring clip, which can be, positioned 360 degrees and a 2.5mm earphone for optional earphone accessories. This unit is ideal for retail, light industrial and hospitality markets.

OTTO Communications designs and manufactures a full line of two-way radio accessories for the most demanding applications including public safety, fire, police, security, surveillance, hospitality and industrial markets. OTTO provides a full line of accessories including surveillance kits, lightweight and heavy-duty headsets, remote speaker microphones, skull and throat microphones and racing communications equipment. OTTO Communications supports a wide range of radio platforms providing accessories to most major two-way radios.

