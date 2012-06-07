Logicube Announces CellXtract-TNT Now Shipping

Adds physical extraction from Android phones to CellXtract

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Logicube® Inc., the industry’s leader in hard drive duplication and eForensics technology, has announced that shipments of their new CellXtract®-TNT mobile forensic data extraction solution will commence the week of June 11th.

CellXtract-TNT provides comprehensive physical data extraction from counterfeit, knock-off and white box mobile devices that are built with Chinese chipsets. Mobile devices based on these chipsets, often difficult to analyze due to their non-standard hardware and software, are being seen in large numbers within law enforcement and military criminal investigations.

“We are extremely pleased to bring this powerful solution to the forensic community,” commented Farid Emrani, Executive Vice President and COO of Logicube. “CellXtract-TNT integrates EDEC’s Tarantula™ with Logicube’s portable and intuitive forensic data extraction device, CellXtract. Forensic investigators now have the ability to extract and analyze valuable data from the tens of thousands of phones, including legitimate brands and white box, manufactured with Chinese chipsets”, continued Emrani.

In addition to the launch of CellXtract-TNT, Logicube has also announced that it has added physical extraction and decoding of Android phones to the standard CellXtract unit. This feature is also included in the CellXtract-TNT model. “This new feature provides a bit-by-bit copy of the flash memory chip, exposing deep layers of potential evidence data for forensic analysts,” said Emrani. “With over 56% of the smartphones on the market based on Android operating system, We are focusing our product development efforts for physical extraction specifically on these type phones and will be adding new functionality and compatibility in future releases” commented Mr. Emrani.

Both CellXtract and CellXtract-TNT will be demonstrated at the 2012 Techno Security & Digital Investigations and Mobile Forensics Conferences to be held jointly June 3-6 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

