MCP Announces Conference for Advancing Public Safety Keynote Speakers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is pleased to introduce its keynote speakers for the 2021 Conference for Advancing Public Safety (CAPS), which will be presented June 15-16, 2021.

Tuesday, June 15

D arrin Reilly, president and chief executive officer, Mission Critical Partners

Reilly brings a wide range of technology expertise to his leadership role at MCP. He has spearheaded the development of high-quality and innovative services to serve the law enforcement, fire/rescue, emergency medical services and 911 sectors for three decades. He will discuss his vision regarding the role that data will play in the sector’s transformation and the future of Mission Critical Partners.

S ara Weston, founder/executive director, 911der Women, Inc.

Sara Weston is the founder and executive director of 911der Women, Inc., a nonprofit corporation with a mission to empower and provide tools for women in public safety. She will moderate a session where women in public safety will share their experiences and provide guidance related to navigating and overcoming change and resistance in the workplace.

Wednesday, June 16

H arold D. Melton, chief justice, Supreme Court of Georgia

Chief Justice Harold Melton was appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Governor Sonny Perdue on July 1,

2005. Prior to joining the Court, Melton served as executive counsel to Governor Perdue. Melton will explore the importance of data integration to the justice community and the future for data integration in Georgia and nationally, with an emphasis on the obstacles to achieving that vision and strategies for overcoming them.

B r i a n Fontes, chief executive officer, National Emergency Number Association (NENA)

Fontes has been chief executive officer of NENA since 2008. Fontes’ primary role is to ensure that all Americans have access to reliable 911 service, that 911 centers have state-of-the-art technologies and are staffed with well- trained professionals and that sufficient funding is available to ensure that the 911 system can best serve those who call upon it as their first voice of hope.

In addition to these keynote presenters, the following featured speakers will be participating.

Cha r les W e r ne r , director, DroneResponders

Chief Charles Werner is a 47-year public-safety veteran who started his career as a volunteer in 1974. Werner has served in numerous leadership roles at the local, state, national and international levels. He serves as director/founder of the DroneResponders Public Safety Alliance, chairs the National Council on Public Safety UAS, is a member of the International Public Safety Association UAS Committee, chairs the Virginia Secure