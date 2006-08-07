Mobile & Fixed Broadband Municipal Network Deployed In Wyoming Using Alvarion Systems

Comprehensive Wireless Network in Cheyenne Supports Multiple City Departments

Mountain View, CA USA – Alvarion Ltd, (NASDAQ: ALVR) the world’s leading provider of wireless broadband solutions and specialized mobile networks, today announced the deployment of a citywide wireless broadband network in the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming to support the communication needs of multiple public safety and public works departments. The fixed and mobile network employs Alvarion’s BreezeACCESS® 4900, operating in 4.9 GHz for multipoint backhaul, and its BreezeACCESS 900, operating in 900 MHz to give city workers mobile access in their vehicles, including connecting their Wi-Fi enabled personal digital assistants (PDAs).

“Our rather ambitious goal for this first phase was to offer the broadest range of services of any municipal wireless broadband network in North America,” asserted Theresa Snyder, chief information officer of Cheyenne. “We selected Alvarion because it offered all the desired functionality, but at significantly less cost than comparable solutions. Building on our success, we are now making plans to expand the network to offer T1 replacement services; real-time video for security, traffic, and utility use; and countywide mobile services to give access to the Sheriff’s department.”

With the launch of the network, built by certified Alvarion solution partners, Excelsio Communications and BIG Wireless, Cheyenne’s municipal services now include centralized control of about 100 traffic lights, online processing for expedited building permits, access to GIS maps and data for firefighters and utility workers, and online parking tickets. In addition, the network provides public broadband access and online community services in parks, city pools and malls, and mobile access for more than 80 city police and firefighters in vehicles.

“Cheyenne has created large efficiencies for their city, while greatly enhancing public safety in terms of response time, real-time information retrieval and vital communications,” said Greg Daily, president of Alvarion’s North American Sales Division. “This network deployment shows once again that when the cost and performance of a municipal broadband wireless network are fully evaluated, broadband wireless and Alvarion solutions are the ideal choice. We look forward to working with Cheyenne on future phases of the network.”

Taking advantage of advanced orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) technology, BreezeACCESS 4900 enables high-capacity, non-line-of-sight connections. Field proven features allow for point-to-multipoint access, point-to-point backhauling and point-to-multipoint backhauling of other vendors’ devices such as sensors, cameras and traffic systems. Also featuring advanced quality of service (QoS), critical traffic prioritization and VoIP mechanisms, BreezeACCESS 4900 offers a combination of data, voice, and video services—all in real time. Built to comply with the FCC’s maximum high power mask, the 4900 is superior in range when compared with alternative solutions that only comply with the low power mask. When combined with Alvarion’s BreezeACCESS 900 system, it offers a comprehensive solution for public safety agencies, including broadband connectivity in vehicles.

BreezeACCESS 900 is especially designed with hybrid digital modulation to achieve superior range, reliability, and flexibility to support mobile subscribers with secure, robust and reliable mobile access over metro or rural areas at a significantly lower investment than mesh systems. Both part of Alvarion’s Complete Spectrum™ Solution, the BreezeACCESS 4900 and 900 integrate seamlessly with existing BreezeACCESS deployments and leverages the capacity of BreezeACCESS 2.4 and 5 GHz networks. As a result, operators can significantly increase their revenues by growing their networks and subscriber base with little additional investment.

About the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cheyenne, with a population of about 55,000, is an active economic, cultural and political center for the northern plains and is the capital of the state of Wyoming. The “Magic City of the Plains” is located at the intersection of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming approximately 100 miles north of Denver, Colorado.

About Excelsio Communications and BIG Wireless

Excelsio Communications is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. More information on the company can be found at www.excelsiocomm.com.

BIG Wireless is based in York, Pennsylvania. More information on the company can be found at www.4service.net.

About Alvarion

With more than 2 million units deployed in 150 countries, Alvarion is the world’s leading provider of innovative wireless network solutions enabling personal broadband services to improve lifestyles and productivity with portable and mobile data, VoIP, video and other applications. Providing systems to carriers, ISPs and private network operators, the company also supplies solutions to extend coverage of GSM and CDMA mobile networks to developing countries and other hard to serve areas.

Leading the WiMAX revolution, Alvarion has the most extensive deployments and proven product portfolio in the industry covering the full range of frequency bands with both fixed and mobile solutions. Alvarion’s products enable the delivery of business and residential broadband access, corporate VPNs, toll quality telephony, mobile base station feeding, hotspot coverage extension, community interconnection, public safety communications, and mobile voice and data. Alvarion works with several global OEM providers and more than 200 local partners to support its diverse global customer base in solving their last-mile challenges.

As a wireless broadband pioneer, Alvarion has been driving and delivering innovations for more than ten years from core technology developments to creating and promoting industry standards. Leveraging its key roles in the IEEE and HiperMAN standards committees and experience in deploying OFDM-based systems, the Company’s prominent work in the WiMAX Forum is focused on increasing widespread adoption of standards-based products in the wireless broadband market and leading the entire industry to mobile WiMAX solutions.

For more information, visit Alvarion’s World Wide Web site at www.alvarion.com