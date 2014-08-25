MobilePatrol® app approaches one millionth download

LOUISVILLE, KY (Aug., 2014) - MobilePatrol® was released as the first national public safety app to deliver important public safety information like emergency alerts, most wanted, sex offenders and recently incarcerated offenders from thousands of law enforcement agencies covering over 80% of the nation’s population. Since then, MobilePatrol has built a massive following while experiencing a growth rate of more than 600% and it’s closing in on a million downloads of the app.





Appriss® redesigned the app from the ground up and launched an entirely new MobilePatrol experience based on research. With such a large audience already embracing MobilePatrol, Appriss has been able to conduct extensive research surveying thousands of law enforcement agencies and citizens from across the country. The new app provides a platform for communities to engage with a broader group of public safety agencies – sheriffs, police, fire, animal control, schools, universities, elder care organizations and others.

A collaborative environment is critical in public safety as someone in the community, a citizen or public safety official, is often the first to know and the first to alert others of a variety of issues that impact the safety of their neighborhood such as break-ins, suspicious vehicles and activities, a downed power line, arrests, most wanted, sex offenders, and missing children. Many times, this important information is getting lost on social media sites.

"[MobilePatrol] is a good resource to find accurate information instead of listening to what you hear on the gossip vine!” – Lennie B., 2014



“This app is very useful, especially if you have children. I look for sex offenders in my neighborhood on a regular basis.” – Alecia M., 2014

Law enforcement understands that in order to connect with their communities they will need to engage with people where they’re already spending a large amount of time and many have gravitated to building social media pages. In fact, the survey showed 84% of law enforcement agencies who responded already have a Facebook or Twitter account. “The MobilePatrol app is a one-stop-shop for the community to be able to connect with our agency. Plus, this app can push our content to our social media pages for us; there is no need to post to multiple places,” said Sheriff Robert Arnold of Rutherford County, Tennessee.

MobilePatrol intelligently delivers relevant alerts and public safety information from all the agencies that serve the area’s zip code. If users find a lack of agency involvement in the area, invite them to contribute using the “Add My Neighborhood” feature to send a message to public safety officials.

Community collaboration is easy through the new “Report It” function where anyone can send along helpful information to local law enforcement by anonymously reporting suspicious activity or crimes. MobilePatrol will automatically route your tips to the right agency no matter where you are, even if the agency isn’t contributing alerts and news yet. Citizens can also publicly report information to other users such as road conditions, lost or found pets, storm damage, hazards and more.

Current users of MobilePatrol who have updated their mobile device with the new app can find the same booking information, sex offenders, warrants, and missing children by clicking on the MP icon in the upper left hand corner. Getting back to the news feed is easy; just swipe the screen to the left.

“The goal for public safety agencies is to protect their community and get connected with them. MobilePatrol supports that goal and anyone with a smartphone can help create a safer neighborhood,” said Michael Davis, CEO of Appriss, Inc.

The app is free for everyone, including access to the dashboard for public safety officials sending messages and alerts. Users can download MobilePatrol through iTunes and Google Play. Public safety officials can sign up for access to the MobilePatrol dashboard in 60 seconds or less at: www.appriss.com/mpsignup



About Appriss® and Public Safety

Appriss provides data-driven solutions that help thousands of law enforcement agencies. With our unique data and solutions, we help our partners fight crime, increase safety in communities, on our roads and save lives. Backed by customer support that is available 24x7x365, we hire former law enforcement executives to help shape our solutions including VINE®, JusticeXchange®, NPLEx® LE, CrashLogic™ and MobilePatrol®. For more information visit www.appriss.com.