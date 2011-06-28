Montana Highway Patrol Orders New TASER X2 ECD

Becomes First Statewide Agency to Commit an X2 for Every Patrol Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, today announced an order for 125 TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories for the Montana Highway Patrol. The X2 is the latest ECD model from TASER with a dual-shot semi-automatic capability.

The order provides the Montana Highway Patrol with 125 TASER X2 ECDs and related accessories and is the first of two expected orders which will enable the deployment of the X2 ECDs to all patrol officers. This order is anticipated to ship during the second quarter and a follow-on order to complete full deployment is expected in the second half of 2011.

“Montana Highway Patrol troopers often find themselves working in remote areas of the state with little or no backup available when things go bad,” said Lieutenant Colonel Butch Huseby, Deputy Chief of the Montana Highway Patrol. “We feel the addition of the TASER X2 will provide them with a tool that can assist them in mitigating use of force situations that could otherwise result in trooper and/or suspect injury and even death. We are confident that when our troopers find themselves dealing with an emotionally charged and a possibly violent situation the TASER is an excellent option to assist in controlling an encounter that can become needlessly violent and harmful to everyone involved.”

“We are seeing significant market momentum for the X2, as demonstrated by the Montana Highway Patrol’s decision to move immediately to the X2 platform,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “We believe the X2’s second shot capability will provide a state-of-the-art, safe and effective option for responding to potentially dangerous resisting subjects.”

To learn more about the X2 please visit: http://www.TASER.com/x2



