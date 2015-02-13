Motorola Solutions Acquires Emergency CallWorks for Smart Public Safety Innovation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Feb, 2015) – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI), a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for public safety and commercial customers, today announced that it has acquired Emergency CallWorks, a privately held leading provider of Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) call-taking software for public safety. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“Smart public safety starts with accurately routing and addressing emergency calls from the community,” said Bob Schassler, executive vice president, Solutions and Services, Motorola Solutions. “Emergency CallWorks’ solution provides an advanced, next-generation version of 911 that will be capable of moving beyond voice-only calls by processing multimedia information into the call flow. Its browser-based workstation architecture eliminates proprietary 911 switching hardware, simplifies operations and provides cost-effective system implementation, allowing for remote monitoring, service and support, with continuous delivery of innovative new features.”



NG9-1-1 systems help police, fire and emergency medical teams better manage critical incidents by allowing more information to flow seamlessly from the public, through a 911 network and command center, to emergency personnel. Transforming situational awareness for officers on the front line can ultimately improve safety for both the public and first responders.



Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Emergency CallWorks is tackling some of the toughest public safety dilemmas by pioneering the consolidation of NG9-1-1 call-taking into a single, simplified software solution. It can be deployed either as an on-site implementation or as a remote hosted solution, making it scalable to even the smallest public safety agencies, which enables access to the latest technology at a predictable price point.



“Together, Motorola Solutions and Emergency CallWorks have a clear, shared vision for the potential of NG9-1-1, and we are excited about the opportunity to accelerate adoption in the marketplace through Motorola Solutions,” said Craig Parker, CEO of Emergency CallWorks, who will continue to lead the Emergency CallWorks team at Motorola Solutions. “Our combined portfolio will provide unmatched incident-to-resolution capabilities for 911 operators and emergency responders.”



Motorola Solutions’ acquisition of Emergency CallWorks is part of its strategy to advance mission-critical communications by connecting public safety and commercial customers with real-time data and intelligence like never before.



“The acquisition of Emergency CallWorks reinforces Motorola Solutions’ commitment to helping its customers – from the largest state government to the smallest municipality – realize the full potential of NG9-1-1,” said Schassler. “We are excited to expand Motorola Solutions’ thought leadership in this important segment with Emergency CallWorks’ proven technology and talent.”



Motorola Solutions continues to deliver command-and-control capabilities that enable public safety agencies to focus on their mission and not the technology. The company will continue to offer hardware-based 911 management through its partners to its customers who prefer that solution. The acquisition of Emergency CallWorks provides Motorola Solutions’ customers with a new option for evolving the technology in their command centers and helps public safety answering points prepare for the next phase of NG9-1-1 services.



Emergency CallWorks now is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motorola Solutions.



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed <http://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com/rss.cfm?section_id=1> .

About Emergency CallWorks

Emergency CallWorks provides the PSAP and Dispatch community with the industry’s first vertically and horizontally integrated solution for receiving Next Generation 9-1-1 calls, dispatching first responders and other resources, and transmitting critical information to the mobile workforce while providing a vast array of benefits from VoIP technology and standards-based high-availability computing techniques. Emergency CallWorks products improve control and administration of the E-911, Emergency Management and Dispatch workflow process while enhancing the speed and accuracy of emergency response.