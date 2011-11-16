Narrow-banding Audio Quality Improves with Pryme’s New Turbo-Boost Speaker Transducer

Brea, CA — With the impending FCC mandate, analog portable two-way radios are now transitioning to narrowband operation. Consequently, this usually reduces the audio signal quality. Additionally, the audio output of many of the new models of digital radios is not as strong as in previous models, partially due to the complexity of how they process audio signals (gain control).

Pryme has been making acoustic tube style earphones for more than 20 years and they are always looking for ways to enhance communications. Hence, in recognizing the burgeoning narrowband and digital issues, Pryme met with their speaker provider to engineer a solution. Their goal was to increase output power and expand the dynamic range in order to meet the requirements of the latest audio format.

The result is Pryme’s Turbo-Boost, a new transducer that is smaller, yet more powerful than anything that’s ever come before. It has a built-in frequency response curve optimized to the characteristics of narrow-banded analog or digital modulated radios. Now, even in extremely noisy environments, Pryme’s Turbo-Boost™ speaker transducer delivers crystal clear audio to your ear.

“Our customers come from a wide range of fields such as public safety, security, healthcare, and facilities management. They have all been asking for louder, clearer audio that they can hear even in very noisy areas, and typical earphones do not have any amplifier to boost the signal,” said Dave George, President of Pryme. “We shopped the markets and we found plenty of speaker transducers, but none met our stringent requirements, so we finally found the right manufacturer who could make the Turbo-Boost to our specifications.”

Narrow-banding has impacted agencies around the country on every level, from fiscal to physical. Pryme’s new speaker transducer is a simple, inexpensive way to fix one of the most important factors: Reception.

