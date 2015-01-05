New Webinar Series to Address Police-Community Relations Seeking to Keep Everyone Safer

(Dec. 2014) Milwaukee, Wis. – A team of conflict management experts is launching a webinar series to discuss how to enhance police-community relations – with the first one to be held December 17, 2014 at noon CST. Gary Klugiewicz, a nationally-recognized law enforcement trainer, will lead the webinars and will be joined by other experts from throughout the U.S. “Events in Ferguson, MO and elsewhere have exposed a raw nerve and, now, strained relations between citizens and police are threatening people’s safety. My colleagues, after more three decades of dealing with such issues, and myself felt an obligation to try to help. We decided that hosting a regular webinar was the best outlet to share our experiences and expertise,” Klugiewicz said. The series is titled, “Enhancing Police-Community Relations: Keeping Everyone Safer.” To register for the free webinar series, go to http://policecommunityrelations.org.

Subsequent webinars will:

- Analyze use-of-force incidents covered by the media

- Provide training on non-escalation and de-escalation tactics that can be used by both police and citizens

- Emphasize the critical importance of treating people with dignity by showing them respect

- Examine the role of empathy — viewing the world through the eyes of others — as a foundational approach to understanding and resolving differences

- Present examples of successful police programs

“With recent events, significant segments of the population feel they’re being treated unfairly and

discriminated against – and police feel they’re being unduly judged for just doing their jobs. Such

strained relations between citizens and police breeds distrust, anger and fear and must be addressed,”

Klugiewicz said.

Vistelar, the sponsor of this webinar series, is a consulting and training organization based in Milwaukee, Wis. focused on addressing the entire spectrum of human conflict – and is the publisher of the Confidence In Conflict book series. Learn more at: http://vistelar.com.