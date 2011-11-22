Newark Police Department Implements Nixle Community Information Service

FREE Messaging and Notification System Helps Inform the Public

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Police Department, the largest municipal police force in New Jersey, announced today it has signed an agreement with Nixle, LLC to use its free public notification services to deliver important and timely information to residents. With no cost to the department or taxpayers, Nixle Connect is a cost-effective solution for all levels of government agencies.

Nixle Connect allows Newark Police to communicate with the public via text/SMS, e-mail, and Internet posts at no cost. Communications can range from emergency alerts to routine day-to-day information (traffic and missing persons reports, safety tips, crime information, community outreach programs, news about various agencies, etc.).

“We are excited to be using Nixle as a vital tool in our communication efforts with residents,” commented Police Director Samuel DeMaio. “By sharing information directly with the public through Nixle, we combine the talents and energies of our communities and officers to reduce crime and increase public safety in our neighborhoods.”

Citizens can register to receive messages from Newark Police and other local agencies by sending a text message with their zip code to 888777. Online registration is also available at www.nixle.com.

“We are proud to be providing this invaluable service to the Newark Police Department, one of the nation’s most respected law enforcement agencies,” stated Eric Liu, Nixle CEO. “With over a century and a half of service to their residents, Newark is the fifth oldest municipal police force in the United States. By using Nixle Connect, they will be able to communicate in real-time with residents and continue the tradition of outstanding service to the public.”

Currently more than 4,600 government agencies have adopted Nixle for their means of real-time communications with residents, and more than 660,000 citizens have signed up to take advantage of the service. Year-to-year usage figures from August 2010 through July 2011 show that participating agencies created a total of 72,782 messages or 6,065 per month. Over 17 million SMS text messages were sent during the 12-month period for an average of 1.4 million each month, and over 43.8 million e-mails were sent by government agency users, over 3.6 million each month.

About Nixle

Founded in 2007, Nixle is the leader in trusted notification services for law enforcement and government agencies. More than 4,600 government agencies throughout the United States use Nixle to communicate with residents via SMS mobile text messaging, email, the Web, and mobile applications. Over 660,000 citizens rely upon the system. Nixle is strategically partnered with Nlets to offer the only public messaging service on the International Justice and Public Safety network, a system owned by the fifty states and serving every criminal justice agency in the US and Canada. Nixle is a privately held company based in San Francisco, CA.

For more information, visit www.newarkpd.org or www.nixle.com.