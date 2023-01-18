Nextivity acquires Assured Wireless Corporation to better serve First Responders

Intelligent cellular leader provides first responders worldwide with mission-critical communication powered by patented HPUE technology

SAN DIEGO — Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, has today announced the acquisition of Assured Wireless Corporation, the world leader in High Power User Equipment (HPUE) technology. The acquisition enables Nextivity to serve the first responder sector with the most comprehensive FirstNet® coverage portfolio: indoors, outdoors and at the edge of the network.

First responders and essential workers may find themselves out of range of the nearest cell tower and events like natural disasters create a growing demand for edge-of-network performance. Solving this problem requires a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to ensure reliable signal coverage in-building, outdoors and in remote locations. With the addition of HPUE from Assured Wireless, Nextivity is now able to offer a complete portfolio of solutions to address all communications needs, anywhere, at any time.

Marking a new chapter for the company, this acquisition heralds the rebranding of the Nextivity public safety product line as the SHIELD family. The new FirstNet Optimized SHIELD MegaRange products utilize patented HPUE technology – the highest-power LTE product on the marketplace today - that will be fully integrated with the Nextivity WAVE platform for a consistent level of user experience.

“We are delighted to welcome the incredible team and technology behind the industry’s leading HPUE technology to our family,” says Michiel Lotter, CEO of Nextivity. “With Assured Wireless’ patented technology and Nextivity’s global reach, we can better serve the needs of first responders and essential workers globally. This acquisition further confirms our commitment to the global public safety community.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Nextivity to bring HPUE technology to first responders and other users worldwide,” adds John Goocher, CEO of Assured Wireless. “Our companies have a shared history through our founder, Tom Bilotta, and we are excited to see Tom’s vision for HPUE and improved connectivity grow as part of Nextivity.”

Following the acquisition of Assured Wireless, Nextivity’s SHIELD suite of public safety solutions will include:

SHIELD SOLO (formerly SOLO RED), the new 0.5W dual-band public safety BDA solution

SHIELD EXTEND (formerly QUATRA RED), the 1W-6W flexible dual-band public safety plus FirstNet DAS solution

SHIELD MegaRange HPUE

For more information on Nextivity public safety offerings, visit cel-fi.com/solutions/public-safety.

About Nextivity

Nextivity, Inc. makes the world’s most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular, public safety, and private networking coverage solutions that advance connectivity and allow people and businesses to achieve their most ambitious goals. Nextivity solutions include the popular CEL-FI product line, which are powered by the proprietary IntelliBoost chip. IntelliBoost uses digital signal-processing to enhance cellular performance in real-time and deliver unbeatable coverage for organizations, homes, and vehicles in over 100 countries. All Nextivity solutions are unconditionally network-safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators globally. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. Visit us at nextivityinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.