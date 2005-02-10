OTTO Announces the Explorer Headset

For Immediate Release

August 5, 2002- OTTO Communications announces the new Explorer headset. The Explorer has been designed with a single flexible ear hanger that molds the unit to the users ear for a more comfortable fit. It can be worn on either the left or right ear and can be adjusted by gently bending the rubber earloop. A quick-disconnect acoustic tube allows the user multiple ear insert options and the ability to easily change out acoustic tubes. The small lightweight boom provides transmit audio without being obtrusive. This is the ideal headset for hospitality, retail, recreation, entertainment and any other applications that require a lightweight flexible headset.

OTTO Communications designs and manufactures a full line of two-way radio accessories for the most demanding applications including public safety, fire, police, security, surveillance, hospitality and industrial markets. OTTO provides a full line of accessories including surveillance kits, lightweight and heavy-duty headsets, remote speaker microphones, skull and throat microphones, racing communications equipment and dispatch headsets. OTTO Communications supports a wide range of radio platforms providing accessories to most major two-way radios and 911 consoles.

