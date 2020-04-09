Pocketalk to donate 600 pocket translators to those on the front lines fighting Covid-19

Interested healthcare organizations in need of interpreting services can apply for complimentary devices on the company website

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Pocketalk, the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language barriers, today announced it will be donating 600 units of its pocket translator device to qualifying medical facilities, first responders, testing sites and those in need of translation services. Units will be dispatched on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of three units per organization. Interested organizations can apply by filling out the form on Pocketalk’s website.

With over 700,000 units in service around the globe, Pocketalk has been used in a number of emergency situations to break down communication barriers between two people when it matters most. First responders recently aboard the Diamond Princess cruise line quarantined in Yokohama, Japan used Pocketalk to speak with passengers quickly and accurately in more than 50 languages and remove the need for a human translator.

The beneficial features and aspects of Pocketalk offering the most value to medical professionals during the coronavirus outbreak include:

Handheld translator designed for accurate two-way communication at the touch of a button

74 languages addressing 90% of the world’s population

With Pocketalk, establishments can eliminate the need for a human translator, reducing both wait time and potential exposure

“The health and safety of all people, especially first-responders putting themselves at risk for others, is our number one priority when connecting the world through conversation,” said Noriyuki Matsuda, Founder and CEO of Pocketalk. “We hope that, through our donation, we are able to provide accessible translation services to those communities who need it most during this global health crisis.”

To apply for a donation of Pocketalk units, applicants must be employed by a healthcare organization in the U.S. Requests will be selected based on a first-come, first served basis for those most in need.

For more information, visit www.pocketalk.net and follow Pocketalk on Instagram and Facebook.

About Pocketalk

With more than 700,000 units sold worldwide, Pocketalk is the global leader in connecting the world and unlocking possibilities as the only translation device on the market that enables an authentic communication experience. Developed, manufactured and distributed by Sourcenext, the largest distributor and creator of software, hardware, and IoT products in Japan, Pocketalk’s U.S. team and headquarters is now based in Palo Alto, Calif. The two-way translation device can translate 74 languages, both audio and text, and, with its built-in data option, can be utilized in more than 130 countries and regions. Additional product information, photos and video can be found in the digital media kit (brandfolder.com/pocketalk). To purchase Pocketalk and to find out more, visit Pocketalk.net.