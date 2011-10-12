Pryme Radio Products Improves Situational Awareness and Comfort with Comply Foam Tips

Featuring Hearing Components’ Comply™ Foam Tips A-100, Pryme delivers surveillance kits with enhanced all-day comfort and stay-in-ear fit

BREA, Calif. and OAKDALE, Minn. – Pryme Radio, an industry leader in professional quality two-way radio accessories, is joining forces with Hearing Components to enhance the comfort and performance of its communication equipment with the addition of patented Comply™ Foam tips.

Beginning in October 2011, Pryme will include Hearing Components’ newly launched Comply™ Foam Tips A-100 with its surveillance kits to increase user’s situational awareness and comfort. The patented “dual layer” technology of the foam tips helps users retain communication devices securely in the ear during fast-paced physical activities.

Made of unique “open cell” foam, the Comply™ Foam Tips allow the user to maintain 360 degree hearing while reducing the “plugged up” sensation often associated with in-ear communication devices. Additionally, the tips remain comfortable during extended use, thereby reducing irritation and ear fatigue.

“When we saw and tested the Comply™ Foam Tips, we immediately recognized their superior design, performance and, most of all, comfort,” said Dave George, President of Pryme Radio Products. “So of course we wanted to add these to our extensive line of acoustic tube products.”

Pryme will also make available to its users the Comply™ Foam Tips N-100, which are proven to deliver maximum noise isolation and improved speech intelligibility in higher noise environments.

“It is our passion to improve comfort and communication for the law enforcement and public safety community,” said Steve Thompson, senior director of sales and marketing for Hearing Components. “We are excited to partner with Pryme because they share our desire to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to improve products for our public safety professionals.”

About Pryme

Over 20 years ago, PRYME Radio Products was one of the first companies to manufacture high quality products to professional users of two-way radios; today, they are still an industry leader with a strong dedication to innovation. PRYME is devoted to the professional two-way radio industry with a passion to create a better means of communication and a higher standard of reliability and comfort. To learn more about Pryme products and for current special offers, visit: www.pryme.com or call their toll free number: 800.666.2654.

About Hearing Components

Comply™ Foam Tips, Comply™ Canal Tips, Noise Reduction Earphones, and Whoomp!™ Earbud Enhancers are manufactured and sold by Hearing Components, a 3M spin-off founded in 1990 by Dr. Robert Oliveira. The patented technology was developed through several grants by the National Institutes of Health to improve and protect hearing. In addition to applications in law enforcement and public safety, the technology is currently used in military communications, industrial high-noise environments, consumer electronics, hearing aids and in commercial aviation. Hearing Components is located in the Twin Cities suburb of Oakdale, Minnesota. For more information visit www.complyfoampro.com.