Pryme Radio Products Licenses GPS Technology to Midian Electronics

BREA, Calif. - Pryme Radio Products (Pryme) just announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive agreement to license its extensive GPS technology portfolio to Midian Electronics, Inc. (Midian). Midian is an Arizona corporation located in Tucson that produces a wide variety of advanced signaling/scrambling products for two-way radios. Midian will use its license to develop, manufacture, and market a Speaker Microphone with GPS and voice security capabilities. Pryme’s GPS technology portfolio includes 30 Patents and Patent Applications in over 8 different countries.



“We are very pleased to have this agreement with Midian, a company I have personally known for over twenty five years,” Dave George, President of Pryme, stated. “Midian has a reputation for quality and innovation, and will be a great partner with Pryme as we develop the market for feature-rich radio accessories.”

In regards to possible competition between the companies George said, “The Midian GPS Mic will be very complimentary to the Mic that Pryme already sells and together we will be able to offer the end-users more options, thus growing the market.”



Under the terms of the agreement Midian will design and supply Pryme with 7 exclusive, unique and high performance signaling/scrambling option boards for Pryme’s new STORM TROOPER™, public safety grade, Speaker Mic.



Chuck Soulliard, President of Midian said, “We found that Pryme was very flexible and open to working with us and so it made sense to cross develop our Microphone based product lines.”

Over the past 6 months, Pryme and Midian have established a mutually beneficial exchange of technology and expertise. Both companies look forward to a long and productive future.

About Pryme

For over 20 years PRYME Radio Products has been a leading manufacturer of high quality products to professional users of two-way radios. PRYME is devoted to the professional two-way radio industry with a passion to create a better means of communication and a higher standard of reliability and comfort. To learn more about Pryme products and for current special offers, visit: www.pryme.com or call their toll free number: 800.666.2654

About Midian

Midian Electronics, Inc., founded in 1975, is a leading provider or Voice Security, ANI Systems, Tone Remote and Interoperability products for use in two-way radio systems. To learn more about Midian Electronics and its extensive product line, visit www.midians.com or call Midian at 1-800-643-4267.