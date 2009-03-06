Raytheon adds performance analysis software to Project 25 radio system

RALEIGH, N.C. – Raytheon has partnered with Tyler, Tx.-based The Genesis Group to integrate analysis software into the P25net digital land mobile radio system. With this software, P25net system owners and individual agencies will now have diagnostic functionality to decode, store and analyze call data to ensure optimal system performance.

“We have over 40 years of experience solving communications challenges using open-standards technology for the military and public safety,” said Bill Iannacci, director of Civil Communications Solutions, Raytheon. “By incorporating Genesis’ proven reporting software into our P25net, we are able to provide customers with the tools needed to ensure their P25 system is operating in the most efficient capacity.”

P25net is an advanced digital land mobile radio system that is compatible with P25 radios and other manufacturers’ P25 radio systems. The GenWatch3® software adds a network management tool to the system that includes live data viewing and reporting capabilities. Under the terms of the agreement, Raytheon will resell the software as an option to P25net customers.

“Public safety professionals depend on innovative solutions such as P25net to solve their communications needs,” said Phil Burks, Genesis founder. “As agencies have migrated their systems to P25, they have sought in-depth analysis information about each call made from the system. We are pleased to expand our suite of performance management software to operate with Raytheon’s P25net. Using GenWatch3, Raytheon customers can now take inventory of the radios, see which departments use the radios, analyze radio peak times and create reports in a familiar platform such as Microsoft Excel.”

Raytheon Company, with 2008 sales of $23.2 billion, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, homeland security and other government markets throughout the world. With a history of innovation spanning 87 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration and other capabilities in the areas of sensing; effects; and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as a broad range of mission support services. With headquarters in Waltham, Mass., Raytheon employs 73,000 people worldwide.