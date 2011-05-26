RCC Selected by St. Johns County, Florida to Assist in Procuring a New P25 Countywide Radio System

Woodbridge, NJ – RCC Consultants, Inc. has been selected by St. Johns County, Florida to assist the County in procuring a new, standards-based P25 interoperable 800 MHz voice radio system. The new system will serve all public safety and public service agencies in the County, the City of St. Augustine and the City of St. Augustine Beach.

Public safety agencies within St. Johns County utilize VHF (150 MHz) and UHF (450 MHz) conventional radio systems that are not interoperable with other County or City agencies. The radio systems also suffer from poor coverage and a lack of available radio channels. Additionally, the County must bring its radio communications into compliance with Federal requirements for narrowbanding. Most large public safety agencies within Florida and around the nation have moved or are planning to move their radio system technology to a standards-based, P25 system to improve interoperability on a local and national level. Interoperable communications capability is especially important in coastal areas such as St. Johns County, where the realistic threat of hurricanes is an annual event.

RCC has been working with the County to develop the radio system requirements for hurricane-hardened sites and in-building coverage Countywide. The proposed P25 trunked radio system will include fifteen 800 MHz channels and 11 hardened tower sites at key locations around the County. RCC is assisting in developing the Request for Proposal (RFP) that will be used for a competitive procurement of the voice radio system. Additionally, RCC will assist the County with proposal evaluations, provide FCC licensing support, and design a microwave system and a fire station alerting system.

About RCC Consultants, Inc.

