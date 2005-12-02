Rogers Wireless and Research In Motion Introduce the BlackBerry 8700r

Delivers the Ultimate Balance of Performance, Design, and Function

Toronto and Waterloo, ON - Rogers Wireless (TSX: RCI; NYSE: RG) and Research In Motion (RIM) (Nasdaq: RIMM; TSX: RIM) today announced a major leap forward in wireless innovation - the BlackBerry® 8700r Wireless Handheld™ will be available in Canada beginning November 29th. The BlackBerry 8700r elegantly integrates state-of-the-art hardware, software and network technologies to provide the ultimate balance of performance, design and function. The first BlackBerry device available in Canada to support high-speed EDGE network technology, the BlackBerry 8700r enables superior Web browsing, faster wireless connectivity and will operate exclusively on the Rogers Wireless GSM/GPRS/EDGE network, Canada’s largest high-speed wireless data network.

The BlackBerry 8700r is ideal for customers who want a lightweight, all-in-one device with best-in-class performance for email, phone, Web browsing and corporate data applications. Customers will experience:

Noticeably faster Web browsing, application performance and attachment viewing,

An exceptionally bright, high-resolution landscape QVGA (320 x 240) LCD screen that supports more than 65,000 colours and utilizes active matrix transmissive technology to deliver vivid graphics,

Intelligent auto-sensing technology to automatically adjust the LCD and keyboard lighting to provide an optimized view in outdoor, indoor and dark environments,

The ability to store and run more enterprise, personal productivity and game applications with a powerful Intel® processor, as well as 64 MB flash memory and 16 MB SRAM,

Complete, high-end phone features with dedicated “send,” “end” and “mute” phone keys as well as intuitive call management features such as smart dialing, conference calling, speed dial and call forwarding,

Bluetooth® support and built-in speakerphone for hands-free operation,

Quad-band GSM/GPRS and EDGE network support for connectivity across Canada as well as seamless international roaming in over 170 countries,

The optimized and smoothly integrated functionality that BlackBerry users have come to expect with support for email, phone,

Web browsing, text messaging, organizer and corporate data applications,

An easy-to-use, full QWERTY keyboard in a sleek, stylish and lightweight device.

The introduction of the BlackBerry 8700r is another leading example of Rogers Wireless’ and RIM’s commitment to providing the best in high-quality wireless communications, enabling customers to truly mobilize the workforce and save time by providing access to the people and information needed to conduct business from anywhere.

“Rogers Wireless is proud to bring Canadians the BlackBerry 8700r, the most powerful BlackBerry device operating on our GSM/GPRS/EDGE network coast-to-coast and around the world,” said John Boynton, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. “Business customers are in a constant race against time, and with the BlackBerry 8700r they can make the most of every minute with unparalleled access and connectivity to their phone, email and data, as well as faster Internet browsing, attachment viewing and access to corporate applications – all in a new, sleek design.”

“We are very pleased to expand our longstanding relationship with Rogers Wireless and introduce the BlackBerry 8700r to Canadian customers,” said Mike Lazaridis, President and Co-CEO, Research In Motion. “The BlackBerry 8700r is a dramatic step forward in mobile communications, delivering an unrivaled user experience that leverages the combined power of the BlackBerry platform,Intel PXA901 cellular processor and Rogers Wireless’ high-speed EDGE network.”

“Rogers Wireless and RIM have both demonstrated their commitment to delivering innovative, full-featured mobile devices,” said Sam Arditi, Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Cellular Handheld Group. “Using Intel XScale®-based communications processor technology, the new BlackBerry 8700r provides Rogers Wireless customers with the advanced voice and data features they want, in an elegant, functional design.”

For corporate customers, BlackBerry Enterprise Server™ software tightly integrates with Microsoft® Exchange, IBM Lotus® Domino™ and Novell GroupWise® and works with existing enterprise systems to enable secure, push-based wireless access to email and other corporate data.

For individuals and smaller businesses, Rogers offers BlackBerry Internet Service™ which allows customers to access up to ten supported email accounts from a single device. And customers who choose the BlackBerry 8700r from Rogers Wireless will enjoy the unique added benefit of exclusive, dedicated BlackBerry sales representatives and support services.

The BlackBerry 8700r will cost C $499.99 with a 3-year service agreement from Rogers Wireless and will be available for purchase across Canada through select Rogers Wireless dealers and retail points of sale, or online at www.rogers.com/8700r.

For more information on the BlackBerry 8700r, visit www.rogers.com/8700r or www.blackberry.com.

About Rogers Wireless

Rogers Wireless Inc. is Canada’s largest wireless voice and data communications services provider with offices in Canadian cities across the country, more than 6.0 million customers, and two powerful brands: Rogers Wireless and Fido. Rogers Wireless, which operates Canada’s largest integrated wireless voice and data network, providing advanced voice and wireless data solutions to customers from coast to coast, is Canada’s only carrier operating on the GSM/GPRS technology platform, the world standard for wireless communications technology. Rogers Wireless is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI; NYSE: RG), a diversified Canadian communications and media company. For further information, please visit www.rogers.com.

About Research In Motion (RIM)

Research In Motion is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market. Through the development of integrated hardware, software and services that support multiple wireless network standards, RIM provides platforms and solutions for seamless access to time-sensitive information including email, phone, SMS messaging, Internet and intranet-based applications. RIM technology also enables a broad array of third party developers and manufacturers to enhance their products and services with wireless connectivity to data. RIM’s portfolio of award-winning products, services and embedded technologies are used by thousands of organizations around the world and include the BlackBerry® wireless platform, the RIM Wireless Handheld™ product line, software development tools, radio-modems and software/hardware licensing agreements. Founded in 1984 and based in Waterloo, Ontario, RIM operates offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. RIM is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: RIMM) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RIM). For more information, visit www.rim.com.