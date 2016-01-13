SILYNX Announces Entry into Civilian Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Markets with the Launch of CLARUS PRO – Rugged Noise Cancelling Headset

ROCKVILLE, Maryland – Silynx Communications, Inc. (Silynx), a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical, in-ear headset systems, announces the release of its line of ruggedized hearing protection headsets for shooting and outdoor enthusiasts. Silynx has been hard at work during the year, leveraging its expertise in tactical in-hear headsets for military and law enforcement to develop the CLARUS PRO, the first in Silynx’s new line of headset systems for the outdoorsperson and recreational shooter.

The CLARUS PRO represents Silynx’s formal entry into the civilian shooting, hunting, and outdoor, and industrial space. Leveraging combat proven Silynx technology and experience, CLARUS PRO provides active hearing protection and hearing enhancement, hear-thru capability for situational awareness, and cell phone / mobile audio connectivity. While Silynx expects recreational shooting to be a key application for this product, the product is applicable to anyone requiring compact audio in any extreme environment.

Soon to be available in the retail market, the CLARUS PRO is also sure to catch the eye of officers looking to upgrade their standard issue microphone handset for a unit that allows constant clear communication. Other industries that require hearing protection and the ability to communicate in loud environments will also take note, as the affordability of the CLARUS PRO makes it an excellent option for security, hospitality, and industrial workers as well.

The CLARUS PRO is offered at an MSRP of only $249.00.

The CLARUS PRO will be on full display at the SHOT Show (Booth #7310) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 19-22, 2016.

About Silynx Communications

Silynx Communications (Silynx) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical, in-ear headset systems. Silynx in-ear headsets provide advanced hearing protection, hearing enhancement and communications capabilities. Field-tested and combat-proven for nearly a decade, Silynx headsets are used by elite U.S. and international warfighters, all levels of law enforcement, including federal, state, and local, and international public safety and security forces. For further information, please visit www.silynxcom.com.