Stancil Corporation Awarded GSA Contract Number

Federal, State and Local Government Agencies Have New Tool to Purchase The In Demand TEN-4 Voice Recorder.

SANTA ANA, CA and MELBOURNE, FL – Stancil Corporation, a Woman Owned Small Business and manufacturer of the TEN-4 VoiceXP Multi-Channel Digital Voice Logging Recorder, has been awarded U.S. Government GSA Contract Number GS-35F-0853P under the Information Technology Schedule for General Purpose Commercial Information Technology Equipment, Software and Services.

The long-term agreement (through June 2009 - renewable in 5 year increments) allows U.S. Federal Government as well as State and Local Government Agencies to buy Stancil’s remarkable TEN-4 / VoiceXP Recorders, accessories and services direct from Stancil at pre-negotiated prices, terms and conditions.

The following types of organizations can purchase Stancil recorder equipment under the GSA Umbrella:

All federal agencies and activities in the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

Government contractors authorized in writing by a federal agency pursuant to 48 CFR 51.1.

Mixed ownership government corporations (as defined in the Government Corporation Control Act).

The government of the District of Columbia.

Other activities and organizations authorized by statute or regulation to use GSA as a source of supply on a case by case basis including State, County, Municipal and Local government entities. This may include authorization under Section 1122 of the 1994 National Defense Authorization Act if the equipment is to be used in drug interdiction operations.

Stancil’s is offering the following equipment and services for rapid delivery around the world:

Sin 132-8 Purchase of Equipment

FSC Class 5810-Communications Security Equipment and Components

FSC Class 5895-Miscellaneous Communications Equipment Including Installation, Deinstallation and Reinstallation (FPDS Code N070)

SIN 132-12 Maintenance of Equipment, Repair Service, and Repair Parts/Spare Parts (FPDS Code J070)

SIN 132-50 Training Courses for General Purpose Information Technology Equipment and Software (FPDS Code U012)

“The GSA contract is an essential step toward our company’s planned growth,” said Sharon Custer, President of Stancil Corporation and the daughter of the late William V. Stancil, who founded the Company in 1946. “Getting a GSA Contract Number for our TEN-4 digital logging recorder will allow all U.S. Government buyers a cost effective and efficient way to purchase the TEN-4 recorder. We are delighted at the response the TEN-4 is generating in the marketplace.” she said.

Visit www.stancilsolutions.com or call 800-290-4103 for more information about Stancil Corporation and the TEN-4 VoiceXP Multi-Channel Digital Voice Logging Recorder.

About Stancil Corporation

Stancil Corporation, The First Family In Recording Systems, has been the leader in recording systems for 58 years. Stancil’s only business is the design and manufacturing of voice logging recorders. While the company can trace its origins to 1946, its roots in the sound industry reach as far back as the 1920s. Stancil’s TEN-4 VoiceXP Multi-Channel Digital Voice Logging Recorder is a Microsoft Windows-based system offering the user a sophisticated, user-friendly and secure way to record all their calls.