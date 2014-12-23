REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Storm Trooper Speaker Microphone (SPM-4200)

December 22, 2014 11:08 PM

Pryme Radio’s SPM-4200 is a heavy duty remote speaker microphone, purpose built for public safety use. Engineered to our highest standards of performance and durability, the STORM TROOPER features a noise cancelling microphone, high output front-firing speaker, and a high/low switch so that you can easily toggle the volume of received calls.

PLATFORM FEATURES

  • Large speaker microphone
  • Front-firing, high-volume speaker
  • Hi/Low volume toggle switch
  • Rugged, heavy-duty design purpose built for public safety usage
  • Fully submersible – meets IP 67 standards!
  • Large tactile switch PTT is easy to use even while wearing gloves
  • Earphone jack for optional listen-only earphone (sold separately)
  • Panic switch included for some models (radio must support external panic)
  • Optional Midian advanced signaling module