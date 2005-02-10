Transcrypt Launches New Voice Privacy Module; KW20 Scrambler for Kenwood Radios

Washington, DC - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Transcrypt International, has launched a new scrambler designed to provide voice security for Kenwood Model TK-2140 and TK-3140 land mobile radios.

Transcrypt’s new KW20-4xx scrambler offers secure voice communications when installed in the Kenwood model TK-2140/3140 radios. The product can be manufactured to offer one of four varying levels of security, dependent on the needs of the end user and the level of privacy desired. This scrambler offers excellent voice recognition while the radio is operating in the secure mode.

“Voice privacy is essential when lives are on the line,” stated Michael E. Jalbert chairman and CEO of EFJ, Inc. “Transcrypt supplies scramblers for many popular makes and models of radios. In fact, we have over 2,600 different radio applications for our voice privacy modules. Secure communications are critical to our government, military, public safety and commercial customers who want to protect their soldiers or staff,” added Jalbert. “Transcrypt has experienced significant demand for a scrambler for this popular Kenwood radio model,” said Mike Kelley, general manager of Transcrypt International. “Interest in voice privacy is strong both domestically and internationally. Many radio dealers had requested that we design a scrambler for the Kenwood TK-2140/3140 radios and we are proud to launch this new product for those customers.”

The police department for the city of Brownwood, Texas was one of the test sites for the new Transcrypt KW20 voice privacy module. Keith Brown, Communications Engineer and Troy Sweatman, Police Communications R&D, conducted field tests on the new KW20 scrambler. “As expected, the installation was reasonable, and the results were predictable. I can count on Transcrypt to give me a product that works in the real world,” stated Brown. “Congratulations to Transcrypt and its engineering staff on yet another great voice privacy product! Keep up the good work.”

Established in 1978, Transcrypt International is a leader in secure voice communication solutions for international, commercial and government customers, delivering land mobile radio security products in over 2,500 different configurations, on over ten thousand communication systems in more than 120 countries since 1978. The company designs, manufactures, and markets information security hardware and software that utilizes sophisticated scrambling and encryption techniques to protect sensitive voice and data transmissions. For more information, visit www.transcrypt.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

EFJ, Inc is the Washington, DC based parent company to industry-leading wireless telecommunications solutions businesses. EFJ, Inc. is home to the EFJohnson Company, one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products compliant with federal government interoperability standards, and Transcrypt International, a leader in secure voice communication solutions. EFJohnson and Transcrypt International are wholly owned subsidiaries of EFJ, Inc. For more information, visit www.efji.com.