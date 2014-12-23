TROOPER II Waterproof Remote Speaker Microphone from PRYME

The TROOPER II® is an upgraded and weatherized version of the TROOPER® series speaker microphone, the PRYME’s best-selling speaker microphone product. The TROOPER II® is better sealed to prevent dust and moisture from entering the microphone.

TROOPER II is a Noise canceling microphone, and features an earphone jack faces down to prevent rain from entering, and a large PTT button is easy to operate even when wearing gloves in cold weather.

