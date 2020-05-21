Verizon Business launches Public Safety Applications Portal

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — Today, Verizon Business announced a new Public Safety Applications Portal to help public safety professionals complete their missions and support industry standards for interoperability.

The Applications Portal supports both applications already in use by public safety agencies, as well as future applications, via Windows, browsers and web apps, in addition to Android and iOS platforms.

“By offering this purpose-built Applications Portal, we’re providing the public safety community easy access to best-in-class apps on a common platform,” said Nick Nilan, Director of Public Sector Product Development, Verizon. “Because the Applications Portal is widely available, we’re giving public safety agencies the ability to locate and download apps regardless of the software operating system they use.”

To further streamline and simplify app procurement, the Application Portal allows users to search applications based on their specific personas, device types, use cases and industry standards. The quick search capabilities include options such as situational awareness, dispatch, biometrics, evidence, justice etc., which can be further refined based on user types like emergency management, fire, law enforcement, medical, military and others.

By simplifying the process for vendors to list their services, the Applications Portal offers a robust catalog of relevant public safety app vendor solutions. Verizon is committed to the selection of vendors, and the security evaluation of their apps to prevent security vulnerabilities.

“Esri is happy to join the Verizon app ecosystem for public safety,” said Mike King, Director of Emergency Communications and Fraud Solutions at Esri, a location intelligence and GIS mapping company. “Advanced situational awareness is critical for effective emergency management, and together, we seek to empower police, fire, and EMS first-responders with configurable mobile solutions to help them collect, analyze, and visualize life-saving information in real time.”

“Verizon made the onboarding process fast and easy for Intrepid Response, our situational awareness platform, says Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks, a leader in total lifecycle, user-friendly embedded solutions that enable organizations to communicate, collaborate and coordinate. “The Applications Portal is very straightforward to navigate and update with new materials.”

The Public Safety Applications Portal is another example of how Verizon continues to invest in and provide the solutions and resources first responders need as they protect and serve the community.

