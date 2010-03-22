West Midlands Police Selects H3C Networking Solutions to Manage Data, Voice and Video Explosion

UK’s second largest police force invests in H3C switches and IMC for performance and reliability

Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom--(Business Wire)--3Com Corporation (Nasdaq: COMS) today announced that West Midlands Police (WMP) has selected an H3C® enterprise networking solution to help deliver improved services to the public and to internal users. New high performance H3C S5800 “flex chassis” switches will boost the application delivery, capacity and reliability of WMP’s converged data, voice and video IP network.

West Midlands Police (WMP) is the UK’s second largest police force, covering an area of 350 square miles with a population of 2.63 million. The force’s 11,000 employees deal with over a million incidents, and in 2008 solved over 65,000 crimes including 36 murders. WMP deals with more than half a million emergency calls every year and on a typical day responds to over 2000 calls. WMP is also responsible for policing one of the busiest sections of Europe’s motorway network. Recent innovations such as live video streaming for officer briefing mean that greater capacity and resilience are required. The H3C S5800 switches will increase WMP’s network capacity to cope with the vast amounts of data generated daily and allow data to be easily shared and accessed without adversely affecting critical communications.

WMP’s network, including H3C and 3Com® switches and other vendors’ solutions, is centrally managed with H3C’s Intelligent Management Center (IMC). IMC’s single-pane management of heterogeneous enterprise network infrastructures delivers heightened efficiency and value.

WMP’s ICT team enjoys the benefits of a dedicated 3Com on-site engineer and a specially tailored version of 3Com’s GuardianTM Services.

“Ultimately, we’re here to provide top quality, exceptional value technology services and support to our internal customers and the general public,” says Steve Oliver, Acting Communications Manager, WMP. “The highest praise I can give to our 3Com infrastructure is that it makes life just a little easier for us at WMP as we strive to provide our teams and the community we serve with the best possible service.”

Ron Sege, 3Com President and COO, says, “Organisations like WMP demand the best price/performance and service support from their network vendor, and I’m pleased that 3Com’s next-generation H3C networking solutions provide that for such a key customer.”

