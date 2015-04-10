Zetron Highlights Control-room and Security Solutions in JVCKenwood’s Booth 10073 at ISC West

Redmond, WA, U.S.A., (April, 2015) – Zetron, a leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, announced that it will be joining JVCKenwood in their booth 10073 at ISC West—the nation’s largest security-industry tradeshow. The event takes place at the Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV, April 15-17, 2015. Zetron’s display will feature a powerful selection of products designed to equip the entire mission-critical control room and improve surveillance and security capabilities.

Part of the JVCKenwood family, Zetron manufactures and delivers award-winning solutions that combine video surveillance and security, IP-based radio dispatch, emergency call handling, voice logging, IP fire station alerting, CAD, mapping, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) systems. Zetron’s control-room solutions have been implemented at major public-safety, utility, transportation, and education facilities in more than 100 countries.

“Zetron is very pleased to be included in JVCKenwood’s booth at ISC West this year,” said Zetron V.P. of Product Management, Kathy Broadwell. “Our presence there will give customers an opportunity to not only see how our new video surveillance and security system improves situational awareness, but also how our products work together to enhance operational communication, coordination, and control. This translates to important improvements in safety and incident management and response.”

About Zetron

Founded in 1980, Zetron manufactures and provides communications systems designed to equip the entire mission-critical control room. Zetron’s integrated solutions combine video surveillance and security, IP-based dispatch, emergency call taking, voice logging, IP fire station alerting, CAD, mapping, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) systems. They are expandable, interoperable, and able to support remote and geo-diverse operations. Zetron also offers technical support and project-management services that are known for their expertise and responsiveness. Based in Redmond, Washington, U.S.A., Zetron also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, and at numerous field locations; and is supported by a worldwide network of resellers, system integrators, and distributors. Zetron has installed thousands of systems and over 25,000 operator positions worldwide. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVCKenwood Corporation. www.zetron.com