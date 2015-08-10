Icom Exhibits Land Mobile Radio Solutions at APCO 2015

KIRKLAND, Wash. (August 2015)

– Icom America, a leading communications solutions provider, is attending APCO 2015, the 81st Annual Conference and Expo organized by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO International). The event will be hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, from August 16-19. Icom is showcasing its diverse line of P25, IDAS™ Digital, IP radio equipment and systems at Booth 715 during exhibit hall hours on August 16-17. APCO attendees are encouraged to stop by the Icom booth for product information and an exclusive show drawing for a Sony PlayStation® PS4™ gaming bundle.Icom is exhibiting its complete line of P25 products including theandradios. Both radios are certified by the Department of Homeland Security’s Compliance Assessment Program, which validates P25 radio interoperability from other complaint manufacturers. Additionally, Icom will be presenting new products from its IDAS 6.25 kHz line: the NXDN™ Type-Candradios.APCO 2015 attendees who stop by Icom booth 715 may be eligible to win a new Sony PS4 console, two wireless controllers and 3 video games. Complete drawing details are available onsite.As the premier event for the public safety industry, the APCO Annual Conference and Expo welcomes over 5000 attendees, service providers and commercial vendors. This year’s event provides four days of educational tracks, business sessions and networking. For more information about APCO 2015, visit the. For information on Icom radios, visit theand speak with an Icom representative at APCO Booth 715.