Social Media the Internet and Law Enforcement (SMILE) Conference To Partner With Top Social Media Sites

Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and Yahoo! To Participate In Panel Discussion

SUNNYVALE, CA – On February 5-7, 2013, LAwS Communications in partnership with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety will host the seventh Social Media the Internet and Law Enforcement (SMILE) Conference. On Wednesday, February 6th at 1pm, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and Yahoo! will participate in a panel discussion on law enforcement collaboration with social networks.

“Facebook is honored to have the opportunity to present at the 2013 SMILE Conference. Educating law enforcement about how to best use social media in their communities to share and communicate with those around them is core to our mission of making the world more open and connected,” said Krista Kobeski from Facebook Policy Communications, “We hope that through our continued work with SMILE we are able to help those who serve our communities understand the benefits of using social media.”

The SMILE Conference will take place in Silicon Valley, home of many of the most popular social media platforms that will present at the panel discussion. Representatives from top social media mainstays will provide attendees the opportunity to understand the use of social platforms partnered with public safety agencies in operational settings, internal organizational communications and communications with outside entities.

“Developing public / private partnerships is key to the future success of law enforcement in the social media space,” stated Lauri Stevens, SMILE Conference founder. “Having Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and Yahoo! participating in our conference will give the conference attendees that opportunity to learn how to work more effectively with these groups.”

The SMILE Conference brings together one of the largest assemblages of law enforcement professionals from around the world to address social media strategy, reputation management, policy and community outreach. The distinguished panel of local and international speakers will guide attendees through social media and Internet education specific to law enforcement professionals. Keynote speaker Elle de Jonge, chief-inspector of the Dutch Police in the Groningen Region, will share his experiences with research and innovation of public safety.

About the SMILE Conference

The SMILE Conference is the leading conference devoted to social media, Internet and law enforcement initiatives. The SMILE Conference has pioneered the adoption of social media by law enforcement agencies across the world for public outreach, crime prevention and forensics. In conjunction with the ConnectedCops website, http://connectedcops.net/, the SMILE Conference has become both the go-to and most trusted source by law enforcement agencies worldwide.

