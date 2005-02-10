Hiatt-Thompson Now Offers Speedkey

For Immediate Release - 3/1/2003

Saves Trainers Time and Eliminates Hassle When Training with Handcuffs

In response to trainers requests for items that will enhance their training programs, Hiatt-Thompson is now offering a training key which when used will allow trainers and students additional practice time when training in handcuffing and uncuffing. No more aggrevation about finding the handcuff key to unlock the handcuffs. Speedkey is inserted into the handcuffs prior to the training session and stays in the handcuffs throughout the session. It does not inhibit application or doublelocking the handcuffs. A simple twist left then right of the Speedkey allows them to be removed from the subject. Works with all NIJ approved handcuffs.

For purchase information, visit the Training Catalog Section of the Hiatt-Thompson website, email hiatt-thompson@attglobal.net or call 708-496-8585.

Hiatt-Thompson

708-496-8585