The Praetorian Group and PoliceOne Launch CorrectionsOne.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Praetorian Group, Inc., the leader in online public safety resources, has announced the launch of www.CorrectionsOne.com, the first complete online resource for correctional officers and personnel.

Corrections1 is dedicated to providing relevant corrections-related news, training information and product research tools to improve the safety and performance of correctional personnel at institutions across the country. Based on the PoliceOne.com model, the site will also offer an online discussion forum and chat functionality, giving corrections officers a venue to discuss key issues with other verified industry professionals.



“The launch of Corrections1.com is a true victory for the professionalization of corrections,” said Gary Klugiewicz, Director of the Corrections1 Training Network. “We finally have a Web site dedicated to our specific issues and the dangers we encounter, whether they be physical, legal or psychological.”

In addition to current news and interactive features, Corrections1 will feature regular officer safety tips and commentary on key issues from respected industry experts such as Klugiewicz, Dave Young and Dr. George Thompson.

More than 10,000 members have already pre-registered for the site and will begin receiving the weekly Corrections1 eNewsletter in August. Registered members will also have the ability to comment on articles and tips, as well as participate in the secure forums.

“The corrections professional receives very little attention, appreciation or support from the media and the general public and has few resources with which to address the challenges of the profession. Corrections1 is designed to address these challenges offering a community for correctional officers to exchange information, access resources critical to their job and communicate in a secure environment” said Alex Ford, CEO of the Praetorian Group. “We are excited to combine our expertise in running online portals with the industry knowledge of experts such as Gary Klugiewicz and Dave Young.”

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than three quarters of a million first responders and public safety professionals every month. In addition toPraetorian owns and operatesand. Praetorian is revolutionizing the way in which first responders train, access mission critical information and share information online. We are deeply committed to providing resources that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities. For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit