ESRI (UK) partners with GeoComm to offer GIS Crime Analysis Capabilities to US Market

ESRI (UK), market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), today announced that it has appointed public safety consulting and GIS specialists GeoComm as its exclusive distributor for the US launch of CrimeAnalyst, its crime analysis software already in widespread use around the world.

CrimeAnalyst is an extension for ESRI’s ArcGIS which allows the public safety community to more effectively visualise, analyse and share crime data, going beyond traditional ‘hot spot mapping’ by considering not only “where” but “when” crimes occur through both spatial and time- based analysis, as well as other geographic profiling methods.

CrimeAnalyst increases analyst productivity by providing powerful insight into crime patterns in a community, and enabling repetitive tasks to be stored and re-used, saving valuable analyst time and allowing police resources to be targeted more effectively. The time saved can then be used to leverage CrimeAnalyst’s more sophisticated capabilities, including repeat crime analysis or the visualisation of potential routes between crimes.

From its origins of having been widely employed within the UK police community and emergency services, CrimeAnalyst is now in use in more than ten countries around the world, including forces as diverse as Toronto Police, Zürich Police, Dutch National Police, Guatemala National Civil Police, City of Moscow, Bahrain as well as dozens of others forces and institutes.

GeoComm were ESRI’s Business Partner of the year in 2008 and have developed a solid track record in the provision of GIS services and software to the public safety and law enforcement community in the US, with over 900 projects successfully delivered in 42 states since 1995. Now, CrimeAnalyst will add an important new analytical capability to their portfolio which already spans responder call mapping, vehicle location, emergency notification and data management systems.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to provide law enforcement agencies a means to rapidly deliver geographic analysis of crime data for intelligence-led policing by using ESRI UK’s Crime Analyst Extension,” said Thomas Grones, GeoComm CEO/President. “This is a must-have tool for law enforcement agencies of any size. It can be easily incorporated into standard operations to aid in creating geospatial knowledge and situational awareness from a wide variety of data sources.”

Richard Weiss, International Business Development Manager for ESRI (UK) believes GeoComm are the natural partner for CrimeAnalyst’s expansion into the US market. “CrimeAnalyst has already proven itself around the world as an effective and easy-to-use tool for enabling police to meet their objectives more efficiently. We are delighted that forces in the US will now get to benefit from this product, and feel that GeoComm’s vast experience in the public safety market will increase CrimeAnalyst’s reach.”

Branded for the U.S Market as GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst, it will be launched at the 2009 ESRI User Conference in San Diego, California 13-17th July, where both ESRI (UK) and GeoComm will provide further information and demonstrations for the public safety community.



About ESRI (UK)

ESRI (UK) is part of the global ESRI network. With the single, largest pool of GIS expertise in the UK, the company is the technical authority on GIS. ESRI (UK) provides solutions, technology and services including off the shelf applications built on the ArcGIS software suite and an extensive range of consulting and training services. Customers include Police Forces throughout England and Wales, all Scottish Police Forces, Crime and Disorder Reduction Partnerships and Community Safety Partnerships.

ESRI (UK) has been a trusted provider of GIS solutions and technology to the public sector for over 15 years, including working closely with the Public Safety community to deliver powerful solutions that help improve their service by extracting the greatest value from their information and enabling this intelligence to be more easily shared.

We call this Visionary Thinking.

Find out more www.esriuk.com/publicsafety

About GeoComm: GeoComm, an integrated GIS and public safety consulting firm, creates systems for public safety agencies throughout the United States. These systems originate from three dedicated perspectives: accurate map development, highly functional mapping software, and comprehensive consulting services ranging from wireless Phase I and II planning to two-way radio and networking over the past 14 years, GeoComm has successfully deployed over 6,500 licenses of customized public safety GIS software applications in different sites throughout 42 states.

GeoComm’s Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools improve responsiveness, enhance operability, accelerate communications, and provide sophisticated GIS-based decision support information.

Find out more at www.geo-comm.com.