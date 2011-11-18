ETGI Announces New Hostage/Crisis Negotiation TV Series to Air on Investigation Discovery Channel

“Hostage: Do or Die” a new TV series produced by Investigation Discovery (ID) channel will begin airing on December 1st, 2011 at 10:00pm.

“Hostage: Do or Die” allows viewers to step into the world of hijackings, kidnappings, and standoffs in through a collection of harrowing stories told from the perspective of the hostage negotiators, victims, witnesses, and sometimes the criminals themselves. With narration from Detective Dominick Misino, an NYPD veteran with expertise in special operations, each episode breaks down a case minute-by-minute to see for the first time what it took to rescue the hostages or, in some instances, what went wrong. Stunning graphics and animation bring to life high-energy recreations, taking viewers where cameras could never go: straight into the tense crossfire of hostage negotiation.

Watch the “Hostage: Do or Die” promo on BLUtube: http://blutube.police1.com/police-products-videos/1283760573001-etgi-announces-quothostage-do-or-diequot/