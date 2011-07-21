Forensic Crime Scene Investigation Academy

An extensive 120 hour, three week, hands-on, Evidence Collection course designed to teach newly appointed and experienced Crime Scene Search personnel in processing crime scenes and evidence to recover the maximum amount of possible evidence. All certain considerations, guidelines and procedures will help the technician to avoid any oversight of evidence and ensure a thorough search while being in compliance with legal and scientific requirements. This will always bear on the use of physical evidence collected from a crime scene, victim or suspect. An opportunity can arise to uncover physical evidence in a case when, at the time seemed unimportant, but later proving to be of critical importance to an investigation.

This course will cover everything from our basic class to include intermediate instruction all the way to the advanced crime scene investigator. At the end of this course all personnel will be able to work any crime scene that they may encounter in his/her career.

Topics include: Crime Scene Management Procedures, Contamination and Preservation of evidence, Warrants, Photography, to include low light and 1:1, Marking and packaging, Fingerprints and processing, ALS Techniques, Super gluing, Chemical enhancement, Casting, Homicide, Burglary, Sex, Suicide, Death, Narcotic, Arson, Multi-victim scene investigations, Introduction to Anthropology, Entomology, Bloodstains, Traffic fatalities, Bombing Scene Investigation, Autopsy, report writing and much, much more.

