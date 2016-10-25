Fulton County Police Department chooses NC4 Street Smart to help reduce criminal activity in the county

New customer marks expansion of NC4 Street Smart into Georgia

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.– NC4, a leader in revolutionizing safety and security and an innovator in public safety and emergency management solutions, is pleased to announce that the Fulton County Police Department (FCPD) has chosen NC4 Street Smart™ to help fight crime in the county. Fulton County, located in Georgia, has an authorized strength of 150 sworn officers and serves a population of 120,000. This solution will supplement their efforts to reduce overall crime within the county and help keep the citizens and officers in their communities safe.

The mission of the FCPD is to preserve life, protect property, and maintain order through a partnership between the Department and the citizens. NC4 Street Smart will assist the officers of the FCPD in supporting that mission by arming them with critical crime related information and intelligence. This information is available in near real-time and will provide real-time analytics and reporting for the officers on the streets.

“Having researched all available software solutions to assist with our crime analysis and intelligence- led policing efforts over the last three years, I am extremely pleased that we have been able to purchase NC4 Street Smart for our officers and citizens,” said Fulton County Police Chief Gary Stiles. “I look forward to implementing this unique tool to assist with the efforts to curb crime in my jurisdiction.”

NC4 Street Smart organizes all information within the department and delivers it in a simple easy-to-use interface for the front line officers. It maximizes policing effectiveness with continuously updated crime maps, bulletins and blogs, allowing officers to naturally communicate. Because data is updated in real-time instead of waiting for traditional reporting, it enables real-time crime fighting, which in turn enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of policing with the ability to take criminals off the streets faster.

“We are thrilled to expand the NC4 Street Smart solution into Georgia and help FCPD in their crime fighting efforts,” said Rob Wolf, Vice President, NC4 Public Safety. “NC4 Street Smart is the perfect collaborative tool to help solve crimes more quickly and help reduce criminal activity in Fulton County.”

