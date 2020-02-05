March 5 webinar shows how to integrate digital crime scene data

One of the greatest advantages to using 3D laser scanning is the ability to collect and capture data that isn’t significant at the time but might become important later. A case handled by the York Regional Police Forensic Identification Unit illustrates this point well. A shooting in a café left two people dead and two others critically injured. By the time the case reached court two years later, the café had undergone a total renovation.

A video analyst for the defense testified that the gunman in the video was significantly shorter than the accused based on calculations compared to other features in the café. Fortunately, the ability to overlay the video footage on the point cloud data provided the evidence needed to refute this testimony and bring the case to justice.

