Silver Eagle Manufacturing Introduces Larger RapidWALL Mobile Barrier

Portland, Oregon - Silver Eagle Manufacturing is introducing a new, larger RapidWALLTM mobile barrier that deploys a full protection blockade, 44.6 ft-long by 10.2-ft high, in just two minutes.

The RapidWALL is an effective crowd control barrier that deploys directly from its own SUV-transportable trailer for crime scene management, critical infrastructure, tactical situations, emergency management and traffic control. Its new, larger size allows it to block an entire city street, creating a screen for decontamination efforts and victim privacy.

“Because the RapidWALL requires limited monitoring, it frees up department resources by minimizing the number of personnel and vehicles needed to respond to crowd control,” said Matt Goldfain, director of Marketing for Silver Eagle Manufacturing Co., which produces the trailers in Portland, Oregon. “The RapidWALL can be configured in many different ways to serve as a barrier in tactical situations, move crowds around crime and emergency scenes or screen a traffic accident from view.”

Constructed from a series of pivoting, steel walls, the barrier can benefit tactical teams, police agencies, riot control, event promoters and crime scene managers who can upgrade the RapidWALL for their needs. Standard features include viewing windows for crowd surveillance, while options include anti-scaling panels and lighting packages.

“Scene management is easier and safer for police officers with the RapidWALL,” Goldfain adds, It deploys faster than standard fencing or other makeshift barriers and protects infinitely more than regular police tape,”

Standard police SUVs or pick-ups can transport the 5,370 lb. RapidWALL, which deploys and stores from its own trailer. An 800 pound payload allows for small traffic motorcycles or pylons to be transported within.

