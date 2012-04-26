Heroes Behind the Badge Documentary Launched

Heroes Behind The Badge is a documentary film set for release in the fall of 2012 that will feature some of the brave men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line, and survived, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Filmed throughout the U.S., the documentary will highlight the lives of four fallen officers and the impact their passing has had on their family members, colleagues, and their community. The film will also feature the stories of three officers who narrowly escaped their assailants and how their near-fatal encounter has affected their lives. Produced in partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), the film will also highlight the events of National Police Week in Washington, D.C. and all the ceremonial pomp and circumstance that surrounds the event.

Bill Erfurth, a retired Lieutenant from the Miami-Dade Police Department, who served 25 years on the force, is one of the producers on the film. For Erfurth, the project is a labor of love that he believes will create awareness about what it really means to walk the thin blue line. Serving to not only educate audiences about the dangers of law enforcement, the documentary will also benefit the National Law Enforcement Memorial with 50 percent of the proceeds from the film going to the NLEOMF.

To support the cause, take a stand, and initiate a movement against police violence, the producers ask that you would help spread the word about the film throughout your communities. They also ask that you help spread the word online by liking and sharing Heroes Behind The Badge on Facebook (www.facebook.com/heroesbehindthebadge) and by following them on Twitter (@HeroesBTB), or contact them through their website to offer your support.

To pre-order Heroes Behind The Badge, visit the film’s official website: www.heroesbehindthebadge.com.

Editor’s Note: Bill Erfurth comes to film making from a non-traditional background. During a 26 year career his credentials include serving 10 years commanding the Tactical Narcotics Team, recognized nationally as one of the top units in the country.