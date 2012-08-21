New York Liberty and National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Team Up to Honor Law Enforcement

Washington, DC—The Prudential Center will be the safest place in New Jersey, when local, state and federal law enforcement take it over September 1, as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. The New York Liberty, partnering with the Prudential Center, will host an afternoon of activities that will honor law enforcement and benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Championship Plaza will open at 2:00 pm for fans to enjoy public safety displays, community policing and crime prevention displays, hands-on safe driving and distracted driving education programs. In addition, Livingston (NJ) Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Newark (NJ) Police Department and Essex County (NJ) Crime Prevention Officers Association will be showcasing police vehicles, tactical equipment, helicopters and much more. As an added bonus, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que will host a specially priced all-you-can-eat barbecue lunch for all first responders at Championship Plaza.

Prior to the Liberty facing off against the Mystics, there will be a special pre-game ceremony to honor the service and sacrifice of Millville (NJ) Police Officer Christopher “Superman” Reeves. Officer Reeves made the ultimate sacrifice July 8, 2012, while serving his community. The Liberty have partnered with the Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement to pay tribute to Officer Reeves, naming the game “In Honor of Christopher ‘Superman’ Reeves.” Officer Reeves’s wife and son will be in attendance and recognized for their sacrifice.

“We are proud to partner with the New York Liberty,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman and CEO of the Memorial Fund. “Coming together at the Prudential Center for food, fun, and basketball in honor of our nation’s law enforcement officers is sure to be a great night—and a great way to raise awareness and funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.”

The event is sponsored by:

Essex County Crime Prevention Association

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

New Jersey Association of School Resource Officers

New Jersey State Troopers Superior Officers Association

State Troopers Fraternal Association of New Jersey

State Troopers NCO Association of New Jersey

