Officer Charles Law of the Stratham (NH) Police Department Receives the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award

Washington, DC — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) has announced the selection of Officer Charles Law of the Stratham (NH) Police Department to receive its Officer of the Month award for January 2013.

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers. The Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

Officer Charles Law, along with the other Officers of the Month for 2013, will be honored at a special awards luncheon in Washington, DC, in May 2014, during National Police Week. In addition, their stories of heroism and service will be featured in the Memorial Fund’s annual calendar.

Key Facts

At approximately 6:00 pm on April 12, 2012, during an attempt to execute a search warrant at the residence of a suspect believed to possess illegal drugs, members of the New Hampshire Drug Task Force (DTF) and officers from the Greenland (NH) Police Department were met with a hail of gunfire.

Greenville Police Chief Mike Maloney was shot and killed during the rampage, just days before he was to retire. Four additional officers were shot, and many others were trapped and taking cover.

The New Hampshire State Police and officers from several jurisdictions—including Officer Charles Law and 15 others from the Stratham (NH) Police Department—responded to a statewide emergency call to assist.

When Officer Law arrived on scene, he drove his cruiser into the line of fire to assist two injured officers and drive them to the awaiting ambulances. He then returned to the scene and continued to help contain the armed and barricaded suspect for several hours until the suspect took his own life. All of the officers that Officer Law helped to rescue survived the incident, although they suffered serious injuries.

Officer Charles Law is a 13-year law enforcement veteran. He is a member of the Seacoast Emergency Response Team as a SWAT Operator, as well as a husband and father of a young daughter.

For his actions, Officer Charles Law was awarded the Stratham Police Department’s Medal of Valor on August 20, 2012.

Supporting Quotes

“Officer Law’s actions and dedication to duty on that day are in keeping with the finest traditions in police service and reflect distinct credit upon himself, the Stratham Police Department, and the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Community,” said Chief John Scippa of the Stratham Police Department.

Officer Law accepted the honor with a heavy heart as he told reporters after the award ceremony, “I had brothers that were down. I had to go in there and rescue them. The true hero that day is obviously Chief Maloney. He made the ultimate sacrifice.”

”The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is honored to present Officer Charles Law with our Officer of the Month Award for January 2013. Officer Law’s actions on April 12 undoubtedly saved many lives and the strength and courage demonstrated during this incident are exemplary,” said Craig W. Floyd, NLEOMF Chairman & CEO.

For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award, visit www.LawMemorial.org/OTM.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

