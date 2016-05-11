Canyonwest Cases - New 30" Deep Shock Rack Cases

Fountain Hills, Arizona, May 11, 2016 – SKB just introduced their new 3RS Series 30" Deep Shock Rack Transport Cases. And Canyonwest Cases is making them available to the military and commercial companies needing indestructible cases to transport sensitive electronic equipment.

These new Shock Rack Cases are 30" deep from rail to rail, lightweight, shockproof, watertight, dustproof, heat and chemical-resistant. Cases are available in 3 sizes, 3U, 4U and 5U and. Cases are equipped with a 2" deep front lid and 5" deep rear lid with 2 edge casters, lid hangers, pressure relief valve, coupling straps, black powder coated stainless steel hardware, and 8 comfort grip spring-loaded handles.

The 3RS Series Cases are equipped with eight elastomeric shock absorbers (load range from 40 to 150 lbs.) with provisions to add additional shocks for an extended payload range. Molded-in stacking ribs and lugs are designed to stack, interlock and couple with other rack systems. Cases are resistant to UV, solvents, corrosion, fungus and impact damage - meeting or exceeding MIL-STD-810G. And, last but not least, these cases come with a lifetime warranty.

Canyonwest Cases offers a full range of premium rotationally molded, injection molded and vacuum formed cases along with customization capabilities, giving customers an unparalleled choice in case solutions.