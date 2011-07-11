Canyonwest Cases Offers New SKB Case

Fountain Hills, Arizona, – Canyonwest Cases is making SKB’s new 3i-1510-6 Injection Molded case available to companies needing indestructible cases to safeguard sensitive, expensive or vital equipment.

The new 3i-1510-6 case measures 15" x 10.4" x 6" ID (Inside Dimensions) and is available in two stock configurations: Foam-filled at $98.99 (3i-1510-6B-C), and Empty at $74.99 (3i-1510-6B-E). MSRP is $179.99 and $144.99 respectively. The case, which is interchangeable with the Pelican 1450 and Storm iM2200, are available from Canyonwest Cases immediately.

SKB™ 3i Series cases are available in twenty-four sizes, with inside dimensions ranging from 9.25 x 7 x 4″ to 50.5 x 14.5 x 6″. Cases are waterproof, dustproof and crushproof. They also have an automatic purge valve and unconditional Lifetime Guarantee. Interior options include foam filled, adjustable dividers and custom foam. Some sizes are equipped with wheels and retractable pull-handle.

SKB 3i Series Waterproof Cases meet a variety of military specifications including: MIL-C-4150J, MIL-STD-648C and MIL-STD-810F. Cases are also ATA (Air Transport Association) compliant.

Canyonwest Cases offers a full range of premium rotationally molded and injection molded cases and offers custom foam insert capabilities, giving customers an unparalleled choice in case solutions.

About Canyonwest Cases

Canyonwest Cases is a leading provider of industrial equipment protection solutions and custom packaging solutions. We offer a wide range of stock cases from top manufacturers as well as custom hard cases and custom soft cases. Our products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including aerospace, military / defense, first-responders (firefighters, police, EMS), entertainment, industrial and consumer. Foam cutting capabilities include die cut, water jet cut and router cut. For additional information contact Canyonwest Cases at 480-816-9652 or visit www.CanyonwestCases.com.