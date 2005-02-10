Delta Tactical Announces the Ultimate Patrol Bag

Delta Tactical has created a patrol bag designed by working cops, for working cops. The patrol bag features a super tough, impact and water-resistant 1680 Ballistic Nylon bag, designed specifically to carry and protect gear. A PVC reinforced hard shell case with rigid bottom, front and back panels, end panels, and a heavily padded top.

The patrol bag has a large, lockable, main compartment with three compartments measuring 12" wide by 12" deep for carrying notebooks and three compartments measuring 12" wide by 6.5" deep. Main compartment also has three key ring holders and three Velcro closures for handcuffs and flexcuffs.

Additional Features

Heavy duty luggage quality zippers.

On underside of zippered top, there is a pocket for a PDA, cellphone, three pens and pencils, business cards and two open pockets for smaller items.

Two weatherproof, open compartments on backside of case measuring 5.5 X 8" for storing notebooks, and other items. One large loop on each pocket for securing case with seatbelt.

Front side of bag has one weatherproof zippered pocket measuring 11 X 8".

Back side of bag has one weatherproof zippered pocket measuring 20" X 12".

Front of bag has one 4" X 8.5" weatherproof open pocket for code books, one open pocket for gloves, one mesh drink holder, one weatherproof zippered pocket for small items and one weatherproof zippered pocket that allows access to the inside of bag. This pocket hides four separated compartments used for holding ticket books and reference books.

Luggage quality carry handles and shoulder strap.

Main compartment 23"L, 14"H, 13.5"W.

Color : Black

For more information on the Delta Tactical Patrol Bag, please visit www.deltatactical.com or call 630-855-8008.