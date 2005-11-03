Delta Tactical Partners with the Fraternal Order of Police

Bartlett, Il - In keeping with their corporate mission, Delta Tactical, Inc. announced its partnership with the Grand Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, to assist brother and sister officers affected by Hurricane Katrina.

Now that some of the media coverage surrounding the terrible events occurring in the Gulf Coast region has subsided, it is time to assist the dedicated law enforcement professionals who lost as much (and in many cases more), than any citizen. Working cops placed themselves in the “eye of the storm” and completed their tours of duty with dedication and professionalism.

Delta Tactical’s Doug Flint said, “We’ve been committed to helping working cops in any way we could, since the company was founded. In this small way, we are continuing to build upon our mission.” Delta Tactical has agreed with the Fraternal Order of Police, to make a donation to the FOP Hurricane Relief Fund, in the amount of $10.00 every unit sold of the Ultimate Patrol Bag.

Anyone interested in purchasing the finest police equipment bag made, will have the added satisfaction of knowing that part of your purchase will aid your brother and sister officers when they need it most. Please join with Delta Tactical in supporting this worthy effort. Visit for more information.